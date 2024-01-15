eBay gets fined due to delivering alive spiders to firm critics

(MENAFN) In a resolution to a criminal complaint, online retail giant eBay has consented to pay a USD3 million fine to address allegations related to a disturbing campaign orchestrated by its employees. The case centers on the harassment of two United States bloggers, David and Ina Steiner, who received a series of unsettling deliveries, including live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath, a bloody pig mask, and a grief-focused book. The harassment unfolded in 2019 following the publication of the Steiners' 'EcommerceBytes' newsletter, which some eBay executives reportedly disapproved of.



Court documents reveal that the orchestrated campaign involved Jim Baugh, formerly eBay's senior director of safety and security, and six other associates. The harassment extended beyond unwanted deliveries, with the group also allegedly bugging the Steiners' car with a GPS tracking device and posting misleading messages on Craigslist, inviting strangers to their Massachusetts home for supposed sexual encounters.



The disturbing incidents were part of a broader effort by eBay to silence the Steiners' reporting, according to prosecutors. The company's retaliation was triggered by the bloggers' online story about a lawsuit filed by eBay against Amazon, accusing the latter of employing tactics to steal its customer base.



Acting Massachusetts United States Attorney Josh Levy strongly condemned eBay's actions, stating, "eBay engaged in absolutely horrific, criminal conduct." The targeted harassment campaign, which terrorized the Steiners, was described as an attempt to protect eBay's brand by suppressing unfavorable reporting. The resolution of the criminal complaint involves the significant fine, marking a pivotal moment in holding a major online platform accountable for such egregious actions against its critics.







