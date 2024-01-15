Jin'an: Rise In A Vast World, Shine With New Landscape

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Opening the 2023“report card” of Jin'an District, the wonderful scenes of the past year were replayed based on a string of gratifying data. This year, Jin'an was successfully included in the seventh batch of national demonstration zones for ecological civilization construction. It made the list of China's top 100 municipal districts in 2023 for its high-quality development in scientific and technological innovation, green development, and the quality of new urbanization.







Industries are brimming with new vitality

In 2023, Shengfeng Logistics Group and XXF Group successfully went public, becoming“China's first contract logistics company” listed on NASDAQ and the first Fujian-based company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the year, respectively.

This year

Jin'an has carried out actions to improve the efficiency of cultivating industrial clusters, helping enterprises thrive with passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. Over the past year, Jin'an has introduced 121 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 32.2 billion yuan, including China Yangtze Shipping Group, CRRC Tangshan, and Shenglong Electric.

This year

Jin'an has vigorously implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, breaking through constraints of funds, projects, talents, platforms, and other factors, and achieving higher-quality development.







This year

Fuxing Economic Development Zone has embarked on a transformation journey. The three-year construction goal of Fuzhou Science and Innovation Corridor has been successfully completed, and the blueprint for leapfrog development has been drawn up.

Business areas in the middle of hustle and bustle

Business areas in Jin'an have experienced a 'golden decade', and the modern service industry has undergone qualitative changes.







This year

Jin'an has achieved remarkable results in the construction of regional consumer centers, and its nighttime economy boomed in Fuzhou. The district has vigorously developed new business formats and models, with a 26% increase in online retail sales. It has nurtured 18 supply chain platforms with an annual transaction volume exceeding 1 billion yuan, achieving sales revenue of over 50 billion yuan.

In the past year

The cultural and tourism industry in Jin'an District has flourished. The district has organized 17 popular intangible cultural heritage activities such as Shoushan stone carving and cork carving, completed the repair and adaptive re-use of 11 ancient houses, and held more than 4,300 volunteer service activities for civilization practices.

In the past year

Major projects have gained momentum. With the completion and operation of projects such as the Heavenly Eye Ferris Wheel Square, Fuzhou Science & Technology Museum, Fuzhou Cultural Center, and Fuzhou Juvenile & Children's Library, the regional consumer center around Jin'an Lake is about to take shape.

City shines with a new look

Hongmiaoling Circular Economy and Eco-Industrial Park was named a national science popularization base for ecological environment; the waste resource utilization project in the Hongmiaoling Park was conferred the China Habitat Environment Model Award. Jin'an Park was selected as a model case for the China Sponge City Ten-Year Achievement Exhibition. The comprehensive development project of Fuxing Economic Development Zone and surrounding urban areas, and the environmental improvement project of Lingtou market town in Shoushan Township were honored as the“Provincial Model Project” for urban quality improvement...







In the past year

Jin'an District has carried out actions to improve the efficiency of urban and rural construction. It has implemented 77 new urban construction quality improvement projects with a total investment of 15 billion yuan. A total of 17 roads, including the second northbound highway in the urban area of Fuzhou, have been completed and opened to traffic. The construction on 85 roads, including the extension section of Zhanxi Road, have been accelerated. Fuzhou Metro Line 4 has contributed to the upgrade of public transportation.

In the past year

Jin'an District has promoted the implementation of 58 comprehensive water management projects, giving a new look to inland waters. Connection parks and ecological parks are within walking distance. The urban drainage and flood prevention capacity has been effectively improved.

Rural areas sing“revitalization ballad”

The rural areas in North-Peak Mountain experienced a bumper year. The“five major projects” for rural revitalization have been further pushed ahead. Jin'an, known as the“back garden of Fuzhou” sings the“revitalization ballad.”

In the past year

Rural revitalization has made comprehensive breakthroughs, and more local specialty products have become widely known. Ebi radishes and Rixi softshell turtles raised in lotus ponds have made the list of national famous-brand, special, excellent and new agricultural products. The brand value of Ebi radishes is expected to reach 346 million yuan.

In the past year

The rural living environment has been greatly improved. Jin'an has promoted the implementation of 22 rural construction quality improvement projects and continued to burnish the brand of“National Demonstration County (District) of Building, Managing, Maintaining, and Operating Rural Roads Well.”

In the past year

Jin'an has achieved remarkable results in rural governance, and has accelerated urban-rural integration. Shoushan Village in Shoushan Township has been awarded the title of China's Beautiful Leisure Village. Qianyang Village in Shoushan Township has been named the National Demonstration Village for Rural Governance. And Niuxiang Village in Huanxi Township and Youshan Village in Shoushan Township have been granted the title of“Four-Star Village” for Rural Revitalization in Fuzhou.”

Blooming together in the land of happiness

In the past year, Jin'an District has taken the lead in achieving full coverage of preschool education in collectivization in Fuzhou. It has also taken the lead in establishing a district-level medical group (general hospital), and achieving full coverage of comprehensive home-based community elderly care centers in towns and sub-districts... Jin'an has made remarkable progress from being good to excellent in the fields of education, medical care, and elderly care.

In the past year

The education sector has seen the rise of new forces. Jin'an has completed the construction and operation of four new schools, upgraded and renovated seven schools, and added 5,156 school places. It has achieved full coverage of preschool education in collectivization, compulsory education in collectivization, and integrated urban and rural education.

In the past year

Jin'an has taken the lead in collectivized hospital-running, establishing a district-level medical group (general hospital). Phase II of the district hospital and Guihu hospital have been put into use, and the construction has commenced on phase III of the district hospital.

In the past year

The district has been gradually improving its inclusive and diverse elderly care system, taking the lead in achieving full coverage of comprehensive home-based community elderly care centers in towns and sub-districts. Fenglin Community and Nanhu Community have been selected as national demonstration elder-friendly communities.

In the past year

Jin'an has increased efforts on social security. It has deepened the construction of provincial-level youth development-oriented pilot counties, carried out special recruitment activities such as“Job Opportunities and Talent Attraction on Campuses,” and achieved 100% employment for graduates in difficulty.

Each generation has its own mission. Party members and cadres in Jin'an will continue to work hard and live up to the times and dreams in the journey of building a modern international city!