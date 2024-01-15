Torrential Rains Leave 11 Dead In Brazil's Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Torrential rains killed at least 11 people in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.
Ten bus lines shut down and several metro stations were closed because of water on the tracks.
The rainstorm hit northern parts of Rio particularly hard, where people died in a landslide, drownings, and electrocutions.
A report from firefighters showed they had responded to 200 storm-related events.
A national agency that monitors natural disasters said there was a high risk of landslides in eight towns in the surrounding Rio de Janeiro state.
