Israeli Occupation Orders Demolition Of 200 Facilities, Homes In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation authorities issued notices to demolish about 200 facilities and homes in the Old City of the occupied Jerusalem.

The occupation forces notified owners of homes and facilities of complete or partial demolition, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying.

The sources added that the occupation forces gave the owners of the targeted facilities and homes varying periods of time to self-demolish their homes, otherwise they will be demolished by the Israeli municipality, and heavy financial fines will be imposed.

The Old City's area is almost one square kilometer, with a population of 35,000 Jerusalemite citizens. It has been under a comprehensive Israeli siege since Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the Jerusalem Governorates annual report on the crimes and violations of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Jerusalem during 2023, the number of demolitions in Jerusalem reached 316, including 79 forced self-demolitions, in addition to 40 bulldozing operations. Within the same year, the occupation authorities also issued 263 demolition orders, and approved 29 settlement projects in Jerusalem.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107720958