US Central Command Downs Missile From Houthi-Controlled Areas In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Central Command announced Monday the downing of a missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen towards the USS Laboon in the southern Red Sea.

This event comes in light of escalating tensions in the region, as the Ansar Allah Houthi group announced Sunday a new "American-British aggression" targeting the western governorate of Hodeida.

It was reported that the American-British bombing targeted Jabal Jada in the Al-Luhaya district, northern Hodeida governorate.

On Jan. 12, the US and UK directed strikes against targets of the Ansar Allah Houthi group in Sanaa, Hodeida, and other Yemeni cities.

The US, UK, and eight other countries issued a joint statement in which they explained that the US and UK strikes on targets of the Houthi group in Yemen said that "This action is intended to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade in one of world's most critical waterways," indicating that joint strikes were carried out "in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defence, consistent with the UN Charter."

Last Wednesday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) issued a resolution calling on the Houthis to stop their attacks on the vital commercial waterway.



