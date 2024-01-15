100,000 Palestinians Killed, Missing Or Wounded In Israel's Genocide In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) About 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, reported missing, or wounded since Oct. 7, 2023, due to Israel's ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement, noting that the number includes those who now have long-term disabilities.

A total of 31,497 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed as of today, 13 January 2024, Euro-Med Monitor estimated. Of those killed in the Israeli air and artillery attacks on the Strip, 28,951 (92%) were civilians, including 12,345 children, 6,471 women, 295 health personnel, 41 civil defense personnel, and 113 journalists. Meanwhile, 61,079 individuals have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

The Euro-Med Monitor team further reported that about 1.955 million Palestinians, approximately 85% of the total population of the Strip, have been displaced from their homes and residential areas amid a lack of safe shelters, as 69,700 housing units have been completely destroyed and 187,300 housing units have been partially damaged.

According to the team, the facilities that have been targeted by Israel during its ongoing attacks include 320 schools; 1,671 industrial facilities; 183 health facilities, including 23 hospitals, 59 clinics, and 92 ambulances; 239 mosques; three churches; and 170 press offices.

The Israeli entity has flagrantly broken the terms of international humanitarian law, Euro-Med Monitor reiterated, which forbids property damage as a "preventive means" and property destruction as a means of deterrence, even for military purposes.

Euro-Med Monitor stressed the importance of South Africas decision to file a complaint against the Israeli entity for committing genocide before the International Court of Justice, calling it a historical precedent and a first step toward holding Israel accountable at the international judicial level and breaking its immunity.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107720955