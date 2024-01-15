2 Sussex hospitals face crisis as phone, IT issues disrupt emergency services

(MENAFN) Ambulances are being redirected, and individuals are advised to steer clear of the Accident & Emergency (A&E) departments following the declaration of a critical incident at two Sussex hospitals.



The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath are grappling with notable phone and IT issues.



"The disruption is widespread, and frontline teams are affected," as stated by the local NHS Trust.



University Hospitals Sussex issued an advisory on Sunday evening, urging individuals not to visit the casualty department unless faced with a life-threatening emergency.



Ambulances transporting patients were rerouted to alternative hospitals. St Richard's Hospital in Chichester along with Worthing Hospital are providing assistance, albeit to a lesser extent, to the two affected hospitals, as confirmed by the trust.



The communication also emphasized that attempting to make phone calls would prove unsuccessful due to the ongoing issues.



An update provided at 11.30 PM on Sunday acknowledged progress in restoring IT systems but noted that the situation is "still an ongoing issue."



For non-emergency situations, individuals were instructed to contact 111 for assistance or advice. The cause behind the system outage is currently unclear.

