UK issues ‘severe weather alert’ for snow as drivers may be at risk of being stranded

(MENAFN) This week, drivers in the UK may face the risk of being stranded or experiencing delays as freezing temperatures set in, prompting National Highways to issue a "severe weather alert" for snow. The advisory specifically covers northwest England on Tuesday and aligns with a four-day series of warnings from the Met Office regarding snow and ice.



Weather forecasts indicate temperatures that are 5-6 degrees Celsius lower than the norm, with many regions experiencing sunshine today but struggling to reach temperatures more than a couple of degrees above zero. On Monday, the snow and ice warning encompass the entirety of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland. Additionally, a yellow snow and ice warning is in effect for parts of East Anglia in England from 7 am to 11:59 PM on Monday, citing expected snow showers and subsequent ice leading to potential travel disruptions.



Simultaneously, a yellow warning for snow and ice is applicable in northern Wales between 5 am and 11 am on Monday. The following day, Tuesday, a yellow warning extends across a considerable portion of northern England, the entirety of Scotland, and North Wales.



National Highways, responsible for managing motorways and major roads, urges drivers to proactively "check ahead and plan for disruption" as widespread snow is anticipated in the North West. The advisory warns of potential delays and the possibility of stranded vehicles, particularly with 5-10 cm of snow expected on the A66 and M62, while other areas may experience accumulations ranging from 1 cm to 5 cm. The advisory also notes the potential for rural communities to be cut off, and rail services may face delays or cancellations.

