7,182 Qataris Employed In Govt, Private Sectors

Doha, Qatar: As part of Qatar's efforts to empower the national workforce and spur human development, 7,182 Qataris secured employment in government and private sectors, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Ministry of Labour and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau said in a joint report on the 2023 employment statistics.

The report outlined that most jobs were secured by Qatari women, making up 61% of new hires, with 4,408 entering employment in both the government and private sectors.

This highlights Qatar's commitment to support and expand women's role in the country's development.

The Ministry of Finance announced an increase of QR1 in salary and wage allocations for 2024, representing a 2.4% increase from last year.

This strategic investment, driven by the Ministry of Labour and Civil Service and Government Development Bureau's initiatives, is projected to boost employment opportunities for Qataris.

Commenting on the report, H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, said the 2023 figures reflect Qatar's investment in developing human capital and providing the labour market with skilled local talent, able to work in various fields.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's ongoing efforts to create opportunities for all citizens, which focuses on channelling quality investments into government and private sectors to create training and job opportunities for Qataris – a central goal of the Qatar National Vision 2030's human development pillar.

H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, emphasised the significance of initiatives that target job seekers in building human capabilities. He added that the Bureau strives to nationalise jobs based on stakeholders' needs, while promoting national initiatives aimed at developing and leveraging Qatari human capital.

The 2023 figures revealed that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Municipality, were the leading employers of Qataris in the government sector. Qatar National Bank, Qatar Energy and its subsidiaries, and Qatar Airways had the highest nationalisation rates in the private sector

The government sector hired a total of 4,979 Qataris last year, out of which 403 were part of the Government Scholarship Programme.

The private sector saw the employment of 2,203 Qataris, out of which 1,229 were men, accounting for 56%, compared to 974 jobs for women.

Banks, namely Ahlibank, Commercial Bank and Doha Bank, offered the highest number of nationalised positions within the private sector.