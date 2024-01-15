Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha Appoints New GM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, a five-star business hotel and the first Hyatt Regency property in Doha, has appointed its new general manager, Malte Budde (pictured). Malte will manage and oversee all the key aspects of the hotel and will be leading the renovation of the property set to conclude by the end of Q4 2024.

Malte joins Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha with 15 years of leadership experience at both luxury and upper-upscale properties within Hyatt Hotels & Resorts. Prior to this appointment, he held key executive positions at renowned hotels in Germany and Zurich, Switzerland, including as general manager of Hyatt Regency Mainz, his last post. Malte's expertise lies in creating a culture of excellence, implementing innovative strategies and fostering relationships with guests, employees and stakeholders.

With a deep understanding of the needs and expectations of travelers, Malte is committed to positioning Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha as the premier destination for discerning professionals seeking unparalleled service, seamless experience and a place to connect.

On his new role, Malte Budde said,“Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is an iconic landmark in this vibrant and bustling city of Qatar and without a doubt will be a shining star among the Hyatt properties in Doha. With the hotel renovation set to be completed by the end of this year, combined with the exceptional team of Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, I am confident that this will elevate our guests' experience and solidify the hotel's position as the preferred choice for business travelers.”