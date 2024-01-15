LIVE UPDATES: Israel Continues Onslaught Communication Blackout, Medical Disaster Adds To Plight In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Gaza is once again under a telecommunications blackout for over 48 hours as Paltel says that two of its employees were killed trying to restore services.

Global protests sparked yesterday from Portugal to Turkiye, the UK and Pakistan, to mark the 100th day of the war in Gaza.

Israel continues its onslaught across the Gaza Strip as the death toll of Palestinians killed nears 24,000. More than 60,500 have been wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

[11:10am Doha Time] Turkiye detains Israeli footballer over 'ugly gesture'

Turkish authorities have detained football club Antalyaspor's Israeli player Sagiv Jehezkel for questioning after he displayed solidarity with Israel during a top-flight league game.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said late Sunday the Israeli international is under investigation over possible charges of "openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility.” Read more

[9:15am Doha Time] UN Official: 'One door insufficient as aid lifeline for 2.2 million people in Gaza

The interim UN Resident Coordinator in the Palestinian Occupied Territory Jamie McGoldrick affirmed on Saturday that the UN is working flat out to meet the dire needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians "through one door" at the Rafah crossing, a restriction imposed by Israel that has to change. Read more

[9am Doha Time] 'Worst man-made medical disaster in modern history'

Dr Mads Gilbert, a physician who worked in Gaza for more than 20 years, says the healthcare system collapse continues. The mayor of Gaza City in the north reported it hasn't received“one drop of fuel” in months.

In the south, hospitals are overwhelmed with the wounded.

“It is a horrible situation. The healthcare capacity is not sufficient at all to handle this massive number of 61,000 injured. They are lacking everything, they don't have antibiotics, anaesthetics, IV fluids,” Gilbert told Al Jazeera.

“This is a systematic man-made disaster. This is planned and executed by the Israeli government with the full support from the US. It's the worst man-made medical disaster in modern history.”

[8:30am Doha Time] Colombian president says South Africa's legal team deserves Nobel Prize

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has repeatedly expressed his support for South Africa's ongoing case at the International Court of Justice, has previously labelled Israel's war on Gaza as a“genocide”.

“If anyone deserved the Nobel Peace Prize today, it would be the South African legal team that has filed a complaint against Netanyahu for genocide in defense of the Palestinian people,” he wrote in a post on X.

The governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Peru have all also condemned Israel's actions in recent months.

[8am Doha Time] Egypt blames Israel's 'stubbornness' for blocking aid through Rafah

The lack of aid entering Gaza through Rafah and other border crossings has been solely caused by Israel, according to Diaa Rashwan, the chairman of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS).

“Throughout these 100 days, has been the stubbornness and intentionality of the occupying Israeli authorities, at other Gaza Strip crossings, delaying the inspection of aid before allowing its passage to the Palestinian side, by virtue of its military control over the territory of the Gaza Strip,” he was quoted as saying in an SIS post on Facebook.

Rashwan added that the Rafah crossing hadn't been closed“for a single moment” on the Egyptian side, while Israeli authorities deliberately disrupted or delayed the entry of aid“under the pretext of inspecting it”.