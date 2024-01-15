Al Muraikhi Meets APA Secretary-General

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) H E Mohamed Reza Majidi. The meeting addressed a host of topics of mutual interest.

