Al Muraikhi Meets APA Secretary-General


1/15/2024 4:02:04 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) H E Mohamed Reza Majidi. The meeting addressed a host of topics of mutual interest.

