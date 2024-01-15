QRCS Strengthens Food Security Among Vulnerable Families In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a food distribution project, to meet the basic food needs of 19,530 people in Dhale, Al Bayda, and Dhamar Governorates, at a total cost of $626,262 (QR2,282,725).

The project is aimed at ensuring food security for 2,790 vulnerable families, by distributing 8,370 three-month food parcels, amid deteriorating living conditions for over half of the country's population, as a result of the prolonged conflict and economic crisis.

During the inauguration ceremony of phase one, Abdel-Wasie Saleh Hamad, Director of Damt District, Dhale, praised the organizers of the project:“Today, we are initiating the distribution of 1,035 food parcels to destitute families in the poor areas of Al-Arashi, Ghul Sabula, Al-Masharih, and Rabat Abdul-Hamid”.

“These food items will help the recipients, who are suffering difficult living conditions,” he added.“I would like to thank QRCS for their generous support, and I hope they would provide more such aid. I also thank YRCS for contributing to the process of food distributions”.

The project's team has already distributed 2,070 food parcels in Al-Bayda and Dhamar, with a special focus on poor people, families with no source of income, orphans, and older persons. Each parcel contains 60 kg of food staples like flour, sugar, rice, canned beans, vegetable oil, and salt.