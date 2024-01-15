Asian Cup A Platform To Strengthen Cultural, Bilateral Ties: Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassadors of South Korea H E Joon-Ho Lee and Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan have highlighted the significance of the AFC Asian Cup as a platform to advance cultural values and strengthen the bonds between their respective countries and Qatar.

Asked about the alignment of South Korea's participation with broader cultural objectives, Ambassador Lee highlighted the deepening friendship between South Korea and Qatar.

Noting the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, he stressed the expansion of cooperation beyond energy and construction to include investment, agriculture, artificial intelligence, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. With increased interest in Korea following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup, he expects enhanced cultural ties, especially on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“With high expectations for the Korean national team in the AFC Asian Cup, it is anticipated that it will significantly contribute to enhancing our cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Especially this year, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Qatar, I hope that the AFC Asian Cup will serve as a catalyst for a new leap forward in the relationship between the two countries,” Ambassador Lee told The Peninsula.

On the national football team's preparations and expectations, Ambassador Lee expressed high hopes for a significant contribution to cultural exchanges. Noting players like Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), and Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton), he anticipated achievements in the AFC Asian Cup, citing past victories and the hard work of the players in training.

“Korea achieved back-to-back Asian Cup victories in the first tournament held in Hong Kong in 1956 and the second edition in Korea in 1960. Since then, we secured runner-up positions four times (1972, 1980, 1988, 2015). As the ball is round and anything is possible on the field, I strongly believe that a victory after 64 years is within reach. Especially considering the hard work our players have put into training for this tournament, we eagerly anticipate remarkable achievements in the upcoming competition.”

Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan

Addressing Indonesia's participation, Ambassador Hassan noted the role of sports as a powerful unifier and recognised soft power's influence on culture. He affirmed the Indonesian Embassy's commitment to leveraging the AFC Asian Cup to promote cultural values, aligning with broader objectives in the region.

“Embracing the belief that sports serve as a powerful unifier, we also acknowledge the influential role of soft power in culture. In light of this, the Indonesian Embassy in Doha is committed to maximising the opportunity presented by the AFC Asian Cup to promote our cultural values,” Ambassador Hassan told The Peninsula.

Discussing the national football team's preparations, the envoy highlighted their status as the gold medal holders at the SEA Games, instilling confidence in their performance. While acknowledging the challenging group with Iraq, Japan, and Vietnam, he remained optimistic, noting the unpredictability of football. Expressing faith in the Indonesia team's capabilities, he affirmed their commitment to giving their best in the tournament.

“We are aware that we are in difficult group, together with Iraq, Japan and Vietnam, but the ball is round. So anything can happen. I am still optimistic that this is the best team that we have. We will do our best in this tournament.”

Korea and Indonesia are both having their first matches today. Indonesia faces Iraq at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while Korea takes on Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Additionally, Malaysia and Jordan will clash at Al Janoub Stadium, also today.