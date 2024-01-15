Speaker, APA Sec-Gen Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) H E Mohammad Reza Majidi in Doha yesterday.

The two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the Shura Council and the APA, and touched on a number of topics related to APA's efforts for bolstering coordination between member parliaments and councils, to back the stances and decision of common interest and the Shura Coiuncil's support for these efforts.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Strip, as well as ways to mobilise parliamentary efforts to support the Palestinian cause and protect Palestinian people.

A number of Shura Council officials attended the meeting.