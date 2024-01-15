Chairman Of CMC Affirms Keenness To Meet Aspirations Of Citizens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Athba has affirmed the keenness of the CMC and all members to do their part with all care towards their constituencies and to adopt proposals and recommendations that meet the desires and aspirations of the people of their constituencies.

In a statement to QNA, he renewed his commitment and all members of the CMC to do their utmost and make every effort to implement the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the general benefit of their constituencies as well as achieve the goals of the CMC in serving the country and the citizen. Al Athba praised HH the Amir's meting with the CMC's Chairman, Vice-Chairman and members on Sunday, saying that the meeting addressed aspects related to internal and external matters and their social and economic dimensions.



The Chairman of the CMC added that H H the Amir directed the focus on adopting the pillars and foundations of the third national development strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030. The meeting also touched on the need for the CMC to continue effective and fruitful cooperation with all relevant state agencies, especially the Ministry of Municipality, for the best interest of the public and the advancement of municipality and agriculture.