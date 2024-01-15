Temenos Promotes Proven Leaders To Accelerate Company’S Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) William Moroney is promoted to President International and joins the Executive Committee



Philip Barnett President Americas also joins the Executive Committee

GENEVA, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that William Moroney has been promoted to President International and joins the Executive Committee, with immediate effect. Philip Barnett, President Americas and member of the Management Board is also promoted to the Executive Committee. They both report to Temenos CEO Andreas Andreades.

A key executive and member of the company's Management Board, William Moroney is expanding his remit and will be responsible for Temenos' international business across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific which represents 57% of the company's total revenues. He will also have responsibility for partners, with a focus on generating new revenue streams through partnerships as well as increasing the company's presence in large tier 1 and 2 banks.

William Moroney is being promoted from his previous role as Managing Director for Middle East & Africa at Temenos, where he had significant success driving growth, exceeding the regional business and revenue targets. He brings over 25 years of senior sales and sales leadership experience, having joined Temenos in 2020. He previously held senior positions at a number of international banking systems, technology and outsourcing companies.

Philip Barnett is a seasoned business leader who has been with Temenos since 2003 and has held a number of senior leadership positions. He's responsible for the strategy and success of Temenos clients in the Americas and has secured many high-profile client wins since taking over the region. Prior to that he was President of Strategic Growth focused on leveraging global technology and IT services partners to generate new growth revenue streams and market opportunities across the globe.

Jean-Paul Mergeai is stepping down from the role of President International Sales and is retiring from Temenos after 13 years during which time he played a key role in the growth of the company, leading the Global Private Wealth business before becoming Managing Director for Middle East and Africa and finally President of International. Having already worked closely with William Moroney for several years, Mergeai will remain at Temenos until the end of June 2024 in a CEO advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition of client relationships and other projects.

Lee Allcorn is taking over as Managing Director for Middle East & Africa. He joined Temenos in 2020 as Sales Director for the region.

William Moroney, President International, Temenos, said: “I am delighted to take on this role leading our international business and partner organization. Amid the current industry disruption, we have a fantastic opportunity to grow our business and bring the benefits of our scalable, cloud-native modern platform to more banks around the world. I look forward to working closely with our teams globally to drive our momentum and capture new market opportunities.”

Philip Barnett, President Americas, Temenos, said: “I am honoured to join the Executive Committee and continue to collaborate with our Americas' teams and our partners to deliver greater value to our customers. We have the best customer references in the Americas such as a top 30 US bank, Commerce Bank, Convera and BanCoppel in LATAM to name but a few. We have a proven modern banking platform which is fully compliant with local regulations, delivering advanced cloud technology to help banks modernize their banking and payments operations. And we will continue our R&D investment and accelerate our 2023 momentum in the Americas.”

Andreas Andreades, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said : “I would like to congratulate both Will and Philip for their promotions and welcome them to the Temenos Executive Committee. I am confident they will continue transforming the way we deliver business value to our customers.

Not only does Will bring more than 20 years of successful track record in global technology companies, but in the four years that he has been with Temenos he has exceeded his targets each and every year and has demonstrated the capacity to meaningfully grow Temenos as well as select the next generation of leaders. This appointment will unquestionably help us grow our international business, while also ensuring continuity for our clients and employees.

Philip is a proven leader, committed to Temenos, with a highly successful track record in sales, business operations and leadership focused on high growth. Under his leadership, the Americas is stronger than ever with a seasoned sales organization in place, which will help us further transform our market engagement.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all at Temenos to Jean-Paul for serving all these years and helping us build Temenos into a successful global banking software leader. Temenos wouldn't be where it is without Jean-Paul's invaluable contribution. I wish him a happy retirement as he hands over to the next generation to shape the company's future.

I am proud to have a world-class management team with dedicated and hugely experienced leaders to drive our success in 2024 and beyond.”

