Kerala: LDF To Move Supreme Court Against Governor For Not Signing Land Amendment Bill

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front will approach the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for not signing the Land Amendment Bill. The LDF leadership in Idukki decided to hold a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan by erecting a hut. CPM district secretary CV Varghese said that people including MP Dean Kuriakose are opposing the law amendment by taking money from environmental organizations.

Meanwhile, the Governor signed an ordinance that amends the state's GST law regarding gambling, amid the continuing tussle in the state between Raj Bhavan and the Left government. Sources from Raj Bhavan confirmed Khan's signature on the ordinance. Khan had already come under fire from the Supreme Court for postponing several bills that the Kerala state assembly had passed.

A new law called the Land Amendment Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on September 14. However, the governor has not yet approved the bill because of a disagreement with the government, leading to increased tensions. In response, the LDF organized a protest march to the Raj Bhavan and as a solution was not reached, they decided to set up a makeshift shelter in front of the Raj Bhavan for a protest.

The governor explained that they did not sign the amendment as the government failed to clarify the complaints they received.

