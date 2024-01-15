'Fighter' Actor Hrithik Roshan Lauds Vikrant Massey Starrer '12Th Fail'; Hails Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan recently took time from his busy schedule to watch the biographical drama film '12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Impressed by the film's quality, Hrithik Roshan expressed his appreciation on Twitter, particularly commending the masterful use of sound effects.

In his tweet, the Fighter actor wrote, 'Finally saw 12th Fail. It's quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one.'

Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Anurag Kashyap, also showered praise on the film. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing a still from the movie on her Instagram stories, described it as a 'masterpiece for the ages.' Katrina Kaif reflected on the success of '12th Fail,' emphasizing the diversity of successful films in the industry.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his admiration for the film, labeling it the best mainstream film he had seen in 2023. In a lengthy note, he praised the director and the entire team, urging audiences to watch this captivating tale. Kashyap acknowledged the film's success, juxtaposing it with the year's high-octane action blockbusters.

Released on October 27, 2023, '12th Fail' is a biographical drama produced, written, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extreme poverty and eventually became an Indian Police Service officer despite failing the 12th grade. The story is based on Anurag Pathak's book, exploring the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Alongside Massey, the movie features Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Despite a modest start, the film evolved into a sleeper hit, earning praise from both audiences and critics alike.

