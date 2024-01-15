Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi Presents Golden Crown To Lady Of Lourdes Church In Kerala's Thrissur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi on Monday (Jan 15) visited the

Our Lady of Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral in Thrissur ahead of the wedding ceremony of his daughter Bhagya Suresh. During his visit with his family including his wife Radhika Suresh and daughters Bhagya and Bhavya, he presented a golden crown to Mother Mary in the church.

Suresh Gopi, who had come to the church for 'palli perunnal' previously had prayed to present a gold crown to Mother.

And to fulfill his prayer, he came to present the gold crown in connection with his daughter's marriage. Some BJP leaders also accompanied him. Suresh Gopi left the church after placing the crown on the Mother.

Bhagya Suresh will tie the knot with Sreyas Mohan on January 17 at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple. Sreyas is a businessman and hails from Mavelikkara. Bhagya is the eldest daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika Nair.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the wedding at Guruvayur temple.

This would be his second visit to the state in a month. Earlier, he visited Thrissur on January 3 to address the BJP-led women empowerment programme at Thekkinkadu Maidanam. The Prime Minister will land in Kochi on January 16 and hold a roadshow at 5 pm in Kochi.

The Guruvayur temple authorities will implement strict restrictions on the day of PM Modi's arrival. The tightening of security will start at least two hours before his arrival. Devotees will only be permitted entry into the temple once PM Modi has departed; no one will be permitted on the premises beginning at six in the morning.