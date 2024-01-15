Mayawati's BSP To Go Solo In 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Says 'Alliance Option Can Be Considered...'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that she will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone, and that her party will not go in alliance with anyone. However, she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

"BSP will not go in alliance with anyone but the option is open for post-poll alliance," Mayawati stated. According to her, the BSP loses more elections in Uttar Pradesh when it forms an alliance with another party because the partnership receives more votes than it gains.

"The BSP had to bear more loss than gain by getting into alliances in UP as its votes clearly get transferred to the alliance partner, but the reverse never happens," Mayawati stated. She said that after evaluating the post-election circumstances, the party would think about allying with any party.

In previous state and Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP formed coalitions with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, which proved advantageous for the latter.

Mayawati, who had served as the 18th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, turned 68 years old on Monday, and said she had no plan to retire from politics. On Monday Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to microblogging site X to announce that he had rang Mayawati to wish on her birthday.

"Called former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Ms. @Mayawatiji and congratulated her on her birthday. I wish her good health and long life," Rajnath Singh posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

Both admirers and detractors have praised Mayawati's time as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister. She is regarded as an idol by millions of Dalits in India, who also call her Iron Lady and Behen-ji, the elder sister.

