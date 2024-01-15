Australian Open 2024: #Nextgen Stars Mensik, Assche Announce Their Arrival With Convincing Wins In Round 1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Emerging stars Jakub Mensik and Luca Van Assche, both part of the NextGenATP, achieved a milestone by reaching the second round at the Australian Open for the first time. The 18-year-old Czech, Mensik, marked his main-draw debut with an impressive victory over former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. Mensik, who qualified for the tournament, will face the challenge of ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Australian qualifier Omar Jasika in the next round.

Expressing his joy, Mensik stated, "It is an awesome feeling. It is just my second experience playing main draw at a Grand Slam, and I am pleased I got the win today." Reflecting on his confidence gained from reaching the third round at the US Open last year, Mensik highlighted his comfort in facing top-level opponents.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Frenchman Van Assche, who exited in the first round in Melbourne last year, displayed resilience in a hard-fought match against Australian James Duckworth. Van Assche secured a 6-7(2), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in a marathon three hours and 36 minutes. The Next Gen ATP Finals participant won an impressive 88 percent of his first-serve points. Ranked No. 87 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, Van Assche is set to face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the second round, who advanced after defeating Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

