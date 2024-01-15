Fasting For Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha? Do NOT Make These Mistakes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day approaches on January 22, individuals observing a fast should adhere to specific guidelines for a spiritually enriched experience.

Let us guide you on what to avoid and what practices to embrace during this auspicious fast.

If you are fasting on 22 January, the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir, then here is a guide to ensure a disciplined and spiritually enriching experience.

Start the day by waking up early, taking a bath, wearing clean clothes, and making a solemn pledge to observe the fast.

During the fast dedicated to Lord Ram, begin by meditating on the statue or idol of Ram in your home.

Offer a garland and seek his blessings

Include fruits in your diet at least once during the day.

Ensure the purity of the food prepared at home, refraining from ingredients like onion and garlic.

Consume fruits only once a day to maintain the sanctity of the fast.

Avoid frequent eating and drinking. Tea or coffee can be consumed if desired.

Observe celibacy during the fast, as maintaining physical relations is believed to disrupt the sanctity of the fast.

Maintain distance from your partner.

Frequent defecation is considered impure, and worship should be avoided after such instances. Thoroughly wash hands and feet to maintain purity.

Avoid getting angry during the fast, as it can lead to uttering abusive words, potentially resulting in the failure of the fast.