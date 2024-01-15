Ram Mandir Scams Alert! Beware Of Fake VIP Entry Whatsapp Messages; Prasad Offer With Rs 51 Shipping Charges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Vedic rituals for the consecration of Ram Lalla beginning on January 16. As the excitement builds among devotees, cybercriminals are exploiting the occasion to trap unsuspecting individuals through deceptive WhatsApp messages. This article serves as a cautionary guide to help readers recognize and avoid potential scams associated with the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Ram Mandir invitation scam

Reports have surfaced regarding cybercriminals sending misleading WhatsApp messages that entice users with promises of free VIP entry to the Ram Mandir on January 22. These messages typically prompt users to click on a link or download an APK file, claiming to be an invitation from the Ram Janam Bhoomi Trust for the general public to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The deceptive messages encourage users to share the invitation with others who might be interested in attending, creating a chain of potential victims.

The message reads, "Congratulations you are getting VIP access at Ram Mandir's inauguration on 22 January, download the VIP Pass by installing the application." The messages culminate with the phrase "Jai Shri Ram."

These messages, which include an APK file labeled as 'Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan,' pose significant threats to users. The second message urges users to install this APK file to purportedly gain VIP access to the temple. In reality, these messages are crafted by cybercriminals aiming to compromise personal information and device security.

It's crucial to note that entry to the Ram Mandir on January 22 is strictly by invitation only, with valid invites from the Ram Mandir Trust or individuals on government duty being the sole accepted forms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken measures to ensure the security of the event. He has instructed Ayodhya officials to prioritize individuals with valid invites from the trust or those on government duty.

"Only those with valid invites from Ram temple trust or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22, the day of consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. During a review meeting in Ayodhya on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed Ayodhya officials to ask local hotel owners to cancel - as far as possible - advance bookings by other people and give preference to those invited by the trust," he said.

Users are strongly advised not to click on any suspicious links or download files from such messages. The malicious programs embedded in these messages can steal sensitive information, including passwords, banking details, and track users' online activities. These cyber threats may turn innocent-looking apps into tools for espionage, capturing keystrokes, recording calls, and monitoring user behavior. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams.

Free Prasad scam

Apart from the VIP entry scams, reports suggest the emergence of online websites claiming to offer free prasaad from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, requiring only payment for shipping charges. While the authenticity of these websites is unconfirmed, devotees are advised to exercise caution and interact only with trusted websites and services.

"Here is the company that claimed to distribute free prasad of Ram Mandir for just Rs 51 for shipping charges. Few users pointed out whether it was possible and how they were doing it, I investigated myself and found out that Khadi Organic has just mentioned Noida in their contact details. I couldn't find any company on ROC(Perhaps that's due to company being a proprietary firm or something fishy)," wrote one user on X flagging off the free prasad scam.

"As soon as the users tagged them they stopped taking orders(coincident or caught red handed?). Interestingly, In second SS they mentioned other company is fulfilling the orders for Ram Mandir Prasad which is Drillmaps India Pvt. Ltd. After digging in to that company I found two directors on ROC website: 1. Ashish 2. Noor Fahad," noted the user on his post.

The user further stated, "It is also interesting to see that Khadi Organic's founder also goes by same name Ashish. I mean come on, fraud on the name of Ram just to earn some petty cash? Till when, Hindus will be fooled by these predators on the name of religion? Why is it easy?"

Another user noted, "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is the Official Ram Mandir Trust, they have given the Contract of the Mandir's Prasad of 5 Lakh Packets to Ram Vilas & Sons. @KhadiOrganic_ has No Link with the Trust & is a Clear Scam."

As the countdown to the historic Ram Mandir inauguration continues, it is essential for individuals to stay informed and cautious about potential cyber threats. The government's efforts to secure the event, coupled with the awareness of scams circulating online, will contribute to a safer and more secure celebration for devotees across the country. In the spirit of caution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged devotees to light a diya at home instead of physically visiting the temple on January 22.