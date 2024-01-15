Major Boost To India's Ports, Waterways Sector: PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4000 Cr In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: In a major boost to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi on January 17.



PM Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17.



On January 17 at around 07:30 AM, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala along with attending Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. He will also perform pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple at around 10:30 AM. After that, at around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector in Kochi.

Major boost to ports, shipping, and waterways sector:

The Prime Minister of India will inaugurate three significant infrastructure projects in Kochi during his visit, totaling over Rs. 4,000 crore: the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi; the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL. These significant infrastructure initiatives support the Prime Minister's goal of modernising India's ports, shipping, and waterways industries while increasing their capacity and self-sufficiency.

Constructed at the current CSL location in Kochi at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore, the New Dry Dock is a flagship project showcasing New India's engineering capabilities. One of the major marine infrastructures in the area is this unique 310-meter-long stepped dry dock, which has dimensions of 75/60 metres in width, 13 metres in depth, and up to 9.5 metres in draught.

Heavy ground loading in the New Dry Dock project will provide India with advanced capabilities to handle strategic assets, such as future aircraft carriers with a displacement of up to 70,000T, as well as large commercial vessels. This will eliminate India's reliance on other countries for emergency national requirements.

Constructed for around Rs 970 crore, the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) project is a one-of-a-kind facility. It has a ship lift system with a capacity of 6000T, a

transfer system, six workstations and a berth of roughly 1,400 metre which can accommodate 7 boats of 130 metres in

length simultaneously. The ISRF will modernise

and enhance CSL's current ship repair capabilities and be a step towards Kochi being a global hub

for ship repair.

The Indian Oil's LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, built at a cost of roughly Rs 1,236 Crores, features state-of-the-art facilities. Millions of homes and companies in the area will have a consistent supply of LPG thanks to the terminal's 15400 MT storage capacity. This project will bolster India's efforts to guarantee energy is available and reasonably priced for everyone.

The nation's capabilities for shipbuilding and ship repair, as well as the expansion of its energy infrastructure and related businesses, will rise with the commissioning of these three projects. In addition, the projects will increase economic growth, lower logistics costs, foster EXIM trade, foster self-reliance, and open up a wide range of domestic and global commercial opportunities.



