Australian Open 2024: Fans Believe This Is The End Of Andy Murray After Etcheverry Knocks Him Out In Round 1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Australian Open witnessed a subdued performance from Andy Murray on day two as he bowed out in the first round, facing a straight-set loss to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry. In stark contrast to his spirited performance a year ago, where he mounted impressive comebacks, Murray struggled against the solid game of the 30th-seeded Etcheverry.
The Argentine capitalised on Murray's misfiring serve and forehand, securing a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in two hours and 24 minutes. As Murray left the court, he acknowledged the crowd with a lingering wave. This defeat marks a departure from his previous Australian Open exploits, and the 36-year-old Scot is set to drop out of the world's top fifty rankings.
Here are some of the twitter reactions:
