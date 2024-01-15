UK to send 20,000 soldiers to NATO military exercise repelling potential invasion by Russia

(MENAFN) Defense Secretary Grant Shapps is anticipated to announce today that the UK is set to deploy 20,000 troops in one of NATO's most extensive military exercises since the Cold War. The alliance will be conducting drills focused on repelling a potential invasion by Russian forces.



In a speech, Mr. Shapps will declare that personnel from the army, navy, and RAF will be mobilized for the 31-nation Steadfast Defender exercise, aiming to offer "vital reassurance against the menace" posed by Vladimir Putin.



During an address at Lancaster House, the defense secretary will caution that the Western nations find themselves at a "crossroads." In unveiling the UK's participation in the war games.



Mr. Shapps will articulate his perspective on how the country intends to counter potential threats. This comes amid ongoing concerns among allies about the perceived threat from the Kremlin, particularly as the conflict in Ukraine approaches its second year.



During his anticipated address, it is expected that he will express: "We are in a new era and we must be prepared to deter our enemies, prepared to lead our allies and prepared to defend our nation, whenever the call comes.



"Today our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers, old enemies are reanimated, battle lines are being drawn, the tanks are literally on Ukraine's lawn and the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core. We stand at a crossroads."

