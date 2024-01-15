Russia experiences slight drop in yearly inflation, consumer prices see monthly rise

(MENAFN) As of December 2023, Russia experienced a marginal reduction in its annual inflation rate, marking a decrease from 7.48 percent in November to 7.42 percent. This figure, although slightly lower than analysts' projections of 7.6 percent, is indicative of a persistently challenging economic landscape. Concurrently, consumer prices exhibited a 0.73 percent month-on-month increase.



The data, sourced from the Russian State Statistics Service, highlights a notable surge in food prices, rising by 1.49 percent in December compared to the preceding month. Year-on-year, food prices escalated by 8.16 percent, underscoring the persistent inflationary pressures within the country.



In tandem, non-food items experienced a monthly uptick of 0.42 percent, contributing to a 5.96 percent increase compared to December 2022. This dynamic reflects a broad-based inflationary trend affecting various sectors of the economy.



Adding to the economic narrative, the Ministry of Economic Development reported that consumer prices continued to grow in the first week of 2024, registering a 0.26 percent increase. The cumulative inflation rate for this period reached 7.44 percent on an annual basis. These statistics underscore the ongoing challenges in managing inflation and highlight the need for vigilant economic policies to navigate these complexities.

