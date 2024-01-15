Germany intends to become part of EU mission against Houthis

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Germany is reportedly preparing to deploy its F-124 'Hessen' frigate to the Gulf of Aden early next month, according to sources cited by the German newspaper Die Welt. The Sachsen class vessel, known for its advanced capabilities, is equipped with a reconnaissance radar capable of simultaneously detecting up to 1,000 targets, air defense missiles, attack helicopters, anti-ship Harpoon missiles, and torpedoes.



Scheduled to depart from German shores on February 1, the 'Hessen' frigate is expected to head towards the Red Sea, playing a key role in a new European Union (EU) maritime mission in the region. The move comes amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, triggered by a joint military operation launched by London and Washington in response to the actions of the Houthi Islamist group based in Yemen.



The Houthi group has recently pledged solidarity with the Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza. Vowing to target merchant vessels sailing through the Gulf of Aden until Israel halts its war with Hamas, the Houthis' actions have affected more than 50 countries in at least 27 reported attacks on ships as of mid-January, according to Washington.



In response to the escalating situation, the United States and the United Kingdom initiated airstrikes on dozens of Houthi-related targets in Yemen this week. Germany's involvement, with the deployment of the 'Hessen' frigate, underscores the broader international efforts to address the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the rising challenges posed by the Houthi group's actions. The move is likely to have implications for the ongoing maritime security situation and regional stability in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107720867