(MENAFN) In a historic turn of events, Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, a prominent advocate of independence and a key figure in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has emerged victorious in the country's presidential elections. Scheduled to take office in May, Lai's triumph is anticipated to further strain relations with China, which vehemently claims the self-governing island as an integral part of its territory.



Labeled a "troublemaker" by Beijing, Lai's victory signals a potential escalation in tensions, with China cautioning voters against supporting him and characterizing the election as a choice between "war and peace, prosperity and decline." The rival Kuomintang party, in contrast, advocated for dialogue with mainland authorities.



Responding to the election results, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom emphasized, "Regardless of the result, it will not change the basic fact that Taiwan is part of China and there is only one China in the world." China has consistently maintained its commitment to reunify with Taiwan, even by force if deemed necessary, rejecting Lai's calls for talks over the island's future. The Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing has labeled him a "warmonger" and a "destroyer of peace across the Taiwan Strait."



In the aftermath of his victory, the 64-year-old Lai expressed his determination to safeguard Taiwan from ongoing threats and intimidation from China. He outlined his commitment to maintaining the current status quo in the Taiwan Strait while signaling a shift towards dialogue-based diplomacy with Beijing, stating, "We will use dialogue to replace confrontation."



As Lai prepares to assume the presidency, the international community closely watches the evolving dynamics in the Taiwan Strait, recognizing the potential ramifications of heightened tensions between Taiwan and China.





