Congress agrees on 2-level spending bill to forestall shutdown until March

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, there was a flurry of reports from American media outlets like Politico, news agencies talk about a breakthrough on Capitol Hill. It seems the leaders in the US Congress have managed to find common ground on a temporary spending bill, and it's coming in two phases.



The main goal here is to keep the federal government funded smoothly until March, dodging the threat of a partial government shutdown looming just around the corner. They're calling this a "continuing resolution," a sort of financial lifeline that stretches the funding deadlines to March 1 and March 8. The Republicans in the House of Representatives are gearing up to spill the details in an upcoming conference call.



The urgency for this measure has spiked because some federal agencies, like the Department of Transportation, are facing a funding cutoff on January 19. Others, such as the Department of Defense, have a bit more time until February 2. It's a bit like racing against the clock.



Interestingly, both Democrats and Republicans had struck a spending deal worth USD1.59 trillion on January 7, aiming to keep the government running throughout the fiscal year. But if it doesn't get the green light by January 19, we might see partial closures across different parts of the federal government. So, all eyes are on Congress as they try to navigate this financial tightrope.

