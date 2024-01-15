German chancellor depends upon 19th-century mail methods

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reportedly decided to postpone the phasing out of a 19th-century pneumatic tube system employed in Berlin's chancellery. This decision, as revealed by a report from Der Spiegel, is driven by concerns that more modern electronic communication systems may pose a heightened risk of espionage.



For decades, the German government's headquarters has relied on this archaic system, which utilizes compressed air to transport capsules containing documents between 36 stations within the building. The network, which costs a modest EUR15,000 (USD16,400) to operate annually, has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to more sophisticated electronic message delivery methods.



The approximately 1,000 documents circulated monthly through the pneumatic tube system are described as "generally urgent transactions that cannot be forwarded electronically or via house courier service, for example, because they are subject to secrecy or have to be signed in the original," according to a government spokesman cited by Der Spiegel.



Originally slated for a phase-out by 2025, the decision to retain the aging tube system is attributed to concerns raised by Chancellor Scholz over an alleged increase in Russian espionage attempts since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022. The move underscores Germany's heightened focus on safeguarding sensitive information in an era where electronic communication systems are vulnerable to cyber threats and potential espionage.



This decision also comes in the wake of the arrest of Carsten Linke, a senior agent in Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, who is facing charges of allegedly spying on behalf of Russia. Linke, who vehemently denies all charges, could potentially face a life sentence if convicted of engaging in espionage against the German government. The retention of the pneumatic tube system reflects a cautious approach by German authorities to mitigate potential risks associated with the rapidly evolving landscape of digital communication.



