John Kerry to relinquish role as special presidential envoy for climate affairs after 3 years

(MENAFN) In a development reported on Saturday by two undisclosed sources within the US administration, former Secretary of State John Kerry is set to relinquish his role as the special presidential envoy for climate affairs after serving in the position for three years. Despite stepping down, Kerry has expressed his commitment to aiding President Joe Biden in his upcoming election campaign, according to one of the sources who shared this information with Reuters.



The decision, communicated to Kerry's staff on Saturday, follows a discussion between Kerry and President Biden held on Wednesday. The source, requesting anonymity, revealed that the administration has yet to finalize a decision on Kerry's successor. It is anticipated that Kerry will vacate his post later this winter.



John Kerry, known for his tenure as Secretary of State during the presidency of Barack Obama, played a pivotal role in facilitating the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, a landmark global accord in which countries committed to taking substantive measures to combat climate change.



Hailing from Massachusetts, Kerry had previously represented the state in the Senate and stood as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 2004, ultimately losing to the then-incumbent Republican President George W. Bush. Axios was the first to break the news of Kerry's impending departure from his current office.

