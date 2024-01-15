Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 2:
|
| Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 3,213,403
| 12.04
| 38,681,514
| 8 January 2024
| 71,400
| 11.89
| 849,125
| 9 January 2024
| 114,176
| 11.97
| 1,367,132
| 10 January 2024
| 66,768
| 11.94
| 797,517
| 11 January 2024
| 147,050
| 11.95
| 1,758,689
| 12 January 2024
| 81,667
| 12.01
| 980,804
| Total, week number 2
| 481,061
| 11.96
| 5,753,266
| Accumulated under the program
| 3,694,464
| 12.03
| 44,434,780
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,257,130 own shares corresponding to 0,21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
