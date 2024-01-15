               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


1/15/2024 3:47:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 2:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 3,213,403 12.04 38,681,514
8 January 2024 71,400 11.89 849,125
9 January 2024 114,176 11.97 1,367,132
10 January 2024 66,768 11.94 797,517
11 January 2024 147,050 11.95 1,758,689
12 January 2024 81,667 12.01 980,804
Total, week number 2 481,061 11.96 5,753,266
Accumulated under the program 3,694,464 12.03 44,434,780

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,257,130 own shares corresponding to 0,21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711


Attachments

  • AS 03 2024 - Transaction under share buyback program week 2
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #2 2024

