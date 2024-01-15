Ghana successfully negotiates debt restructuring agreement with creditors

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move to navigate its worst economic crisis in decades, Ghana has successfully negotiated a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors. This arrangement is a crucial component of a broader USD3 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at bolstering Ghana's public finances and enhancing its debt management strategies.



The West African nation's economic challenges have prompted it to seek support from the IMF, with the outcome of this financial restructuring expected to play a significant role in shaping Ghana's economic outlook as it approaches presidential elections scheduled for December. President Nana Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party, vying for an unprecedented third term, will likely be influenced by the economic landscape and the effectiveness of measures taken to address the crisis.



Ghana had previously received an initial installment of USD600 million from the IMF in May, and the successful agreement on restructuring its external debt now opens the pathway for the disbursement of a second tranche, also valued at USD600 million. The Ministry of Finance lauded this development as a crucial and positive step towards restoring Ghana's long-term debt management capabilities.



The financial challenges faced by Ghana prompted the suspension of payments on a majority of its external debt, a measure taken due to the difficulties encountered in achieving a balanced balance of payments. Last year, the country had already taken steps to restructure its internal debts, reflecting a comprehensive approach to address the multifaceted economic issues it currently grapples with.

MENAFN15012024000045015682ID1107720837