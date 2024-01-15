New fissure opens in Iceland volcano, causing lava to reach several houses

(MENAFN) A recent development in Iceland reveals a new fissure that has managed to circumvent protective barriers intended to shield a town from advancing lava. The gravity of the situation prompted Iceland's Premier to label it as a "very serious situation," while a high-ranking official characterized it as the "worst-case scenario."



The volcanic eruption unfolded on a Sunday morning in close proximity to Grindavik, the town that had been evacuated in November ahead of a significant eruption from the same peninsula. Despite the looming threat, lava once again posed a danger to the community recently.



However, Premier Katrín Jakobsdottir reassured that the protective barriers were "serving their purpose" effectively, successfully diverting a significant portion of the flowing lava away from the town. The appearance of a fresh fissure "within the town" surpassed fortifications and lava had "already reached several houses", she continued.



"Obviously this is really changing the whole setup," the premier further mentioned.



"Because we were announcing yesterday that we were mostly worried about fissures and ruptures underneath the town, but now we have a volcanic eruption just really within the town. This is highly serious."



Víoir Reynisson, the chief of civil defense, emphasized that although the primary flow of lava managed to breach the barriers, the emergence of a new fissure within those barriers constituted the "worst-case scenario." One option being considered is using pumps to cool the lava with seawater to hopefully limit damage to the town.



Ms. Jakobsdottir affirmed that the government would persist in covering salaries and housing expenses for residents who, once again, find themselves compelled to evacuate due to the ongoing volcanic activity.

