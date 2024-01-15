US tech firms brace for possible drone attack as global strikes spark concern

(MENAFN) In response to the escalating threat of terrorist drone attacks, both U.S. tech companies and government agencies are actively engaged in a competitive race to develop advanced defense mechanisms. This heightened concern stems from the observed surge in the utilization of drone warfare in conflict zones like Israel, Ukraine, and Yemen.



One noteworthy instance is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where both parties have deployed drones against each other.



A video released by Hamas depicts a small drone dropping an explosive on a group of Israeli soldiers, showcasing the adaptability and versatility of these unmanned aerial vehicles.



Similarly, Yemen's Houthi rebels have employed swarms of drones to target shipping in the Red Sea, exemplified by an attack involving at least 21 drones in a single incident this month.



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also witnessed an extended period of coordinated mass drone attacks, with a notable November incident involving a Russian swarm comprising 75 drones.



The drones used in these attacks typically take the form of small, remote-controlled aircraft, a type commonly favored by hobbyists. These drones are often equipped with either a small explosive payload to be dropped on the target or designed as self-detonating, one-way drones that crash into the intended target.



Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, numerous tech companies are dedicating substantial resources to developing cutting-edge systems aimed at countering potential drone attacks. This collaborative effort extends to the United States, where there is a particular focus on safeguarding civilian sites that could potentially be targeted.



“The fact that we haven’t had any serious domestic incidents is a blessing and really comes as a surprise due to the potential impact,” Jamey Jacob, who serves as an engineering professor at Oklahoma State University and holds the position of director at the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, expressed this viewpoint.

