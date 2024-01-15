FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market Growing With A CAGR Of 15.4%, Top Players, Size, Share, Trends By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market , by Type (Linear Channels, Video on Demand), by Content Type (Movies, Music and Entertainment, News, Sports, Others), by Distribution Platform (Mobile and Desktop Applications, Web-based Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"The FAST (free ad-supported tv) channels market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report:FAST channels are ad-supported, free streaming television service that provides linear channels with pre-programmed ad breaks in between. These channels can be created by reorganising existing on-demand content catalogues as content playlists or programming grids. Many well-known brands have their own channels to monetize content through advertising and attract new consumers. Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, Peacock, The Roku Channel, IMDbTV, and Samsung TV+ are some of the most popular providers that provide FAST channels. FAST channels deliver regular linear TV channels to internet-connected devices such as CTV. FAST channels, unlike subscription models, are able to deliver these streaming services at no cost to the viewer by dynamically adding commercials into the would-be ad break. The advertisements tend to be skippable and non-skippable, with varying durations.Furthermore, one of the primary benefits of FAST channels is their low cost. Unlike typical cable or satellite TV subscriptions, users can access a large amount of programming without having to pay a monthly charge. As a result, they are an appealing option for cord-cutters or budget-conscious folks seeking entertainment without the hefty fees associated with cable bundles.Consumer behavior has shifted significantly towards digital streaming and on-demand entertainment consumption. Traditional TV viewing is decreasing as people prefer the flexibility and convenience of streaming options. FAST channels meet this demand by providing free, ad-supported streaming choices, allowing viewers to enjoy a diverse range of material without the need for membership. Thus, shifting consumer behavior has fueled the growth of the free ad-supported TV channels market. Furthermore, a variety of content has significantly contributed to the expansion of free ad-supported TV channels market. The wide variety of content available on FAST channels includes films, TV shows, documentaries, news, and live sporting events. Viewers can access content from both traditional broadcasters and digital-native creators, providing a broader selection compared to traditional TV channels. This variety attracts viewers with different interests, increasing engagement and driving growth in the FAST channels market size. In addition, advancements in technology have facilitated the growth of the FAST channels market. The surge in use of smart TVs, streaming gadgets, and cellular devices has made it easier for viewers to get access and stream content from those platforms. In addition, the availability of high-speed internet connections and improved streaming infrastructure has enhanced the general streaming experience, making it more seamless and fun for viewers. These technological advancements played a significant role in driving the growth of the FAST channels market. However, one of the key factors restraining the growth of the FAST channels industry is the limited availability of high-quality content material. Unlike conventional cable or satellite TV vendors that provide an extensive variety of channels and programming, FAST channels depend on licensed content and partnerships with media groups. This can result in an especially smaller content library compared to conventional TV services, limiting the appeal for some viewers who seek a broader range of options. Further, monetizing challenges and bandwidth and infrastructure limitations can slow down the adoption of FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels and hinder its growth. On the contrary, growth in demand for free content, technological advancements, and an increase in cord-cutting trends are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the FAST channels market forecast in the upcoming years.Inquiry Before Buying:By distribution platform, the web-based channels segment acquired a major share in 2022 and is attributed to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing internet penetration, shifts in consumer viewing habits, availability on multiple devices, diverse content offerings, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, advertisers are increasingly recognizing the potential of web-based channels for reaching their target audience. These platforms provide a data-rich environment that enables precise audience targeting and measurement of ad performance. Advertisers can leverage this data to deliver targeted advertisements to specific user segments, maximizing the effectiveness of their campaigns. The growing interest from advertisers has further driven the growth of web-based channels.Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2022 and is considered to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This was attributed to the popularity of streaming services, demand for free content, increase in connected TV devices, shift in advertising budgets towards digital platforms. Furthermore, the proliferation of connected TV devices, such as smart TVs, streaming media players (for instance, Roku, Amazon Fire TV), and gaming consoles, has contributed to the growth of the FAST channels market.The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the FAST channels industry. As people around the world were forced to stay at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, there was a surge in TV viewership. With more time spent indoors, many turned to streaming services and FAST channels for entertainment. This led to increased advertising revenue for these platforms as advertisers sought to reach the growing audience. In addition, the pandemic accelerated the trend of cord-cutting, with more people opting for cheaper streaming alternatives rather than traditional cable TV. This shift in consumer behavior further boosted the popularity and demand for FAST channels. Thus, COVID-19 acted as a catalyst for the growth of the FAST channels market as it provided a captive audience and increased ad revenues.Buy Now and Get Discount (Offer valid Till 31st Jan 2024) :Key Findings of the StudyOn the basis of type, the linear channels segment accounted for the highest free ad-supported TV channels market share, in terms of revenue in 2022.Based on content type, the movies segment attained the highest FAST channels market share in 2022.By distribution platform, the web-based channels segment attained the highest market share in 2022.On the basis of region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.The key players operating in the FAST Channels Industry analysis include Roku, Inc., Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Crackle, Xumo, Inc., Sling TV, Vudu, Plex, Peacock TV LLC, and Amazon, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the free ad-supported TV channels industry .Trending Reports:Cloud TV Market:Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market:Software Localization Market:AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

