CIA gives intel on Hamas directors to Israel

(MENAFN) Recent reports from unnamed United States officials to the New York Times reveal a collaboration between the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel in gathering intelligence on top Hamas officials for targeted operations. According to the sources, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan initiated the creation of a task force focused specifically on Hamas in the aftermath of the militant group's October 7 attack on Israel. The primary objective of this unit is to gather information on high-level Hamas officials.



In response to the increased threat posed by Hamas, the CIA reportedly elevated the priority level for the group from level four to two. This adjustment allows for additional funding to be allocated for the collection of intelligence. However, the challenges in obtaining accurate information are acknowledged, given the tightened borders of Gaza and intentional disruptions to communication networks by Israel. The New York Times notes that developing new human sources in these conditions will require time.



Notably, the United States had traditionally relied on West Jerusalem for information regarding Hamas. However, concerns arose when it was discovered that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government had possessed details of Hamas' plans to strike Israel, codenamed Jericho Wall, for over a year without sharing this information widely within Israel or with the United States.



The shift in focus by the United States towards high-level Palestinian militants is seen as an attempt to mitigate negative repercussions stemming from Israel's devastating impact on Gaza's civilian population and infrastructure. United States officials express apprehension about Israel's previous emphasis on low-level Hamas operatives, arguing that such individuals could be easily replaced. Furthermore, they contend that the associated risks to the civilian population are excessive and may even incentivize non-combatants to join the militant resistance.



This revelation highlights the evolving dynamics in the intelligence-sharing relationship between the United States and Israel, particularly in addressing the complex challenges posed by groups like Hamas. The strategic shift towards targeting high-level officials reflects a nuanced approach aimed at both countering security threats and minimizing collateral damage to civilian populations.



