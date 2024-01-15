US declares additional attacks on Yemen

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the USS Carney destroyer's firing of Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Houthi radar station in Yemen. This move, occurring at 3:45 AM local time, is described as a "follow-on action" to the joint United States and United Kingdom bombardment on the previous night.



The targeted location, according to Yemeni TV station Al-Masirah, was the capital, Sanaa. The United States and the United Kingdom had initiated what they termed "defensive" airstrikes, deploying cruise missiles to deter the Houthi rebels—an influential Shia Islamist group—from disrupting shipping in the strategically crucial Red Sea waterway. Notably, the Houthis control parts of Yemen, including Sanaa and the pivotal port city of Hodeidah.



The backdrop of these military actions involves the Houthis' allegiance to the Palestinian cause, with a pledge to continue their attacks on merchant vessels until Israel concludes its conflict with Hamas, which erupted on October 7. The White House reported that more than 50 countries have been impacted in the 27 Houthi attacks on ships. Houthi military leader Mahdi al-Mashat, reiterating their stance, declared on Friday that the group would persist in attacking Israel-linked ships until what they term as "Israeli aggression against the Palestinians" comes to an end.



Since the initial barrage by the United States and the United Kingdom, the Houthis have reportedly launched at least one ballistic missile into the Red Sea, as acknowledged by Washington. In response to the ongoing situation, President Joe Biden released a statement on Thursday, vowing to authorize "further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce" if deemed necessary.



As tensions rise in the region, the events in Yemen underscore the complexities of geopolitical dynamics, maritime security concerns, and the intertwined nature of conflicts impacting international waters. The latest strikes by the USS Carney mark a continuation of efforts by the United States and its allies to address the evolving situation in the Red Sea and counter the Houthis' maritime activities.





