(MENAFN) In a somber turn of events, the United States Department of State has officially confirmed the death of Gonzalo Lira, a 55-year-old Chilean-American blogger, who was reportedly held in a Ukrainian prison. According to a report by the Russian news agency TASS on Saturday, the confirmation from the United States State Department followed an initial announcement by the blogger's family on Friday.



Known for his online persona 'CoachRedPill,' Lira resided in Kharkov and transitioned to YouTube commentary following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. However, his activism apparently led to his arrest by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in May, on charges of "discrediting" the Ukrainian leadership and military.



The circumstances surrounding Lira's death have sparked controversy and accusations of negligence on the part of both Ukrainian and United States authorities. Gonzalo Lira Sr., the father of the deceased blogger, expressed his deep dismay, stating, "I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days, and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son." Blaming Ukrainian President Zelensky and alleging inaction by United States President Joe Biden, Lira Sr. pointed fingers at what he deemed a tragic failure of diplomatic intervention.



Lira Sr. further reached out to prominent news anchor Tucker Carlson, confirming his son's death while accusing the Ukrainian regime and President Zelensky of responsibility. In a note published by The Grayzone, he highlighted the alleged torture and extortion faced by his son during his imprisonment.



The distressing saga took a public turn in late July when Lira, despite being in custody, resurfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a series of posts, he revealed details of his torture in jail and the SBU's attempts to extort money from him. Lira expressed his desperation to seek asylum in Hungary, stating, "Either I'll cross the border and make it to safety, or I'll be disappeared by the Kiev regime," in what turned out to be his final public message.



As the circumstances of Gonzalo Lira's death continue to unravel, the case has ignited concerns over human rights, diplomatic interventions, and the treatment of individuals detained in the midst of geopolitical conflicts. The tragic incident sheds light on the complex intersection of journalism, activism, and the challenges faced by those caught in the crossfire of international tensions.





