Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
15.01.2024, the new business name of OÜ Dunte Arendus, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ Kindrali Majad. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved.
Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: ...
