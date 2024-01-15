(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

15.01.2024, the new business name of OÜ Dunte Arendus, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ Kindrali Majad. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: ...





