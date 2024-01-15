Professor Al Muderis To Lead Clinic At Paley European Institute In Warsaw This February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professor Munjed Al Muderis, the orthopaedic surgeon leader in Osseointegration surgery, will lead a specialised clinic in Warsaw on February 25th.

WARSAW, POLAND, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Munjed Al Muderis, the Australian orthopaedic surgeon and world leader in Osseointegration surgery, will be leading a specialised clinic in Warsaw on February 25th at the Paley European Institute (PEI). The clinic will be dedicated to follow up patients and new patients of the osseointegration procedure.Osseointegration, a revolutionary approach for amputees grappling with socket fitting challenges or persistent pain, represents the vanguard of innovative orthopaedic solutions.The clinic on February 25th builds on the launch in 2023 of the Limb Reconstruction and Osseointegration clinic in Warsaw, Poland. The collaboration with PEI led to the creation of a pioneering facility in Europe, providing advanced limb reconstruction and osseointegration services.The clinic will be led by Professor Al Muderis and surgeons from LRC and PEI will join, including Dr Karolina Siwicka, Dr Michał Deszczyński and Dr Tomasz Albrewczynski.The clinic will offer the chance to benefit from the expertise of Professor Al Muderis, representing a rare opportunity for patients with complex lower limb conditions and amputee patients seeking transformative solutions for limb-related challenges.In the lead-up to the clinic, several surgeries have already been scheduled, showcasing the growing demand and trust in the clinic's capabilities.The Limb Reconstruction and Osseointegration clinic stands at the forefront of medical innovation, with state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest advancements in orthopaedic technology. A multidisciplinary team of expert surgeons, physiotherapists, and prosthetists collaborate to provide comprehensive, personalised care tailored to each patient's unique needs.To secure the opportunity to benefit Prof Al Muderis' expertise during his visit at PEI, patients and prosthetists are encouraged to make bookings through .LRC and PEI eagerly anticipate welcoming patients from across Europe, offering a gateway to innovative and revolutionary orthopaedic care.To find out more about the osseointegration technique, please visit:To find out more about the Paley European Institute, please visit:

