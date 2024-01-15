Addup, Global Metal Additive Manufacturing OEM, Appoints Julien Marcilly As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julien Marcilly

Marcilly at The AddUp Solution Center, AddUp's North American subsidiary located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Julien Marcilly, who has been with AddUp since 2019 and has 15 years of industrial manufacturing experience, steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer.

- Julien Marcilly, AddUp CEOCEBAZAT, FRANCE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Julien Marcilly who has been with AddUp since 2019 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer in late 2023, succeeding Frank Moreau. Marcilly has a strong history in the industrial manufacturing industry with almost 15 years of experience in leadership roles with the Fives Group prior to joining AddUp.As the CEO of Fives Conveying, Marcilly was committed to helping the world's largest automakers enhance machine productivity with smart automation solutions. Prior to Fives Conveying, Marcilly was successful as the Operations Director of Fives Stein supporting large projects and optimizing production lines for steel and glass manufacturers across Europe, Asia, North and South America. Marcilly's experience conquering international manufacturing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, technology adoption, automation and sustainability is expected to benefit AddUp as it continues to grow and expand into new markets and countries.With a background in traditional manufacturing methods, Marcilly is passionate about metal 3D printing and is convinced it will be a game changer for many large industrial companies. He is committed to showing that AddUp has the expertise to support these industrial companies fully and strongly in their 3D printing journey.“AddUp is a bona fide additive manufacturing OEM built upon the pedigree of our parent companies, industry pioneers, Michelin and Fives,” says Marcilly.“We understand the world of manufacturing because we were born from it. We understand industrial challenges because we have lived them. This is why we are industrializing additive manufacturing. We know how to use it, qualify it, and scale it, making it a reliable and repeatable solution for our customers.”Marcilly is honored to step into his new role as CEO for the global metal additive manufacturing OEM and says that anticipating the future of 3D printing will be a top focus, with priorities on productivity and repeatability, sustainability, software monitoring and data management all while providing exceptional customer support so that they may realize the full potential metal additive manufacturing has to offer.“AddUp not only has best-in-class PBF and DED machines, but also a best-in-class service team to fully support our customers throughout their additive manufacturing journey from design to production and qualification,” explains Marcilly.“I am excited to see the future of additive manufacturing and proud to be at the forefront with AddUp, industrializing the technology to solve manufacturers toughest challenges. I look forward to leading such an innovative company and to driving the growth of our industry.”About AddUp:AddUp, a joint venture created by Michelin and Fives, is a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering multi-technology production systems, including the FormUp® range of robust and open-architecture Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines, as well as the BeAM Modulo and Magic lines of industrial Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machines.AddUp's FormUp 350 PBF range is modular and scalable to provide the highest productivity while ensuring user safety. The DED machines are designed for industrial production and equipped with in-house designed and developed nozzles to provide maximum precision and very high productivity. To provide customers with a true Industry 4.0 solution, AddUp also provides a complete monitoring solution providing quality assurances after each and every build.AddUp is headquartered in Cébazat, France, with a North American subsidiary based out of Cincinnati, Ohio and a German subsidiary based in Aachen, Germany. In addition to the machine design and manufacturing, the AddUp group also offers part production, POC production, metal AM consulting services, AM training, and design for AM, making AddUp your one-stop for metal AM. To learn more, visit: .

Sarah Plummer

AddUp

+1 5137454510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube