RFID Market Size Is Projected To Reach $31.5 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 10.2%

RFID Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Tags, Readers, Software and Services), by Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency), by End Use (Commercial, Animal Tracking, Transportation, Agriculture, Security and Access Control, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global RFID market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most significant growth in the RFID tag market. In 2022, China held the largest share of the RFID tag market in the Asia Pacific. However, Japan is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the foreseeable future. Notably, the healthcare and retail sectors in Japan have been early adopters of RFID solutions. Moreover, the sports and entertainment industry in the region is demonstrating a growing interest in RFID technology. The presence of prominent baseball leagues in Japan and South Korea, coupled with various sports organizations and associations in Australia and New Zealand, is expected to drive RFID technology adoption in the sports sector.

The RFID market has a promising growth outlook due to its increasing adoption across various industries. With the integration of RFID into the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and its expanding use in sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, the market is set to expand.

Radio frequency identification refers to a wireless system that uses radio waves technology to passively identify a tagged object, people or animal. The RFID is comprised of two components: tags and readers. The reader is an electronic gadget with one or more antennas that transmit radio waves and take in signals from RFID tags. Tags can be passive or active, using radio waves to transmit their identity and other information to adjacent readers.

The growth of RFID is majorly driven by the surge in government initiatives to boost RFID-based solution across various industries coupled with the growing demand for RFID products in retail sectors. Moreover, the rise in demand for RFID solutions in banking and healthcare sectors is expected to drive market growth. However, the high rise associated with the data security and privacy is acting as prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the surge in adoption of RFID tags for industry 4.0, Internet of Things and smart manufacturing is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the RFID industry during the forecast period.

North America-wise, the U.S. acquired a prime share in the RFID market in the North American region and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2031. The U.S. holds a dominant position in the RFID market, owing to the presence of prime players such as Apple Inc. and Intel Corporation has significantly investment in next generation portable devices solution to develop next generation digital display devices.

In Europe, UK dominated the Europe RFID market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Germany is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing country in Europe's RFID industry with a CAGR, owing to a significant development in Internet of Things and consumer electronics solution.

