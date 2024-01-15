THINK CHINA Shines At Multiple Regional Awards With 4 Wins, Including Greater China Boutique Agency Of The Year'

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - THINK CHINA , a leading Chinese digital marketing consulting firm with seven offices across Asia-Pacific specializing in the China market , has been recognised by multiple regional industry awards.







THINK CHINA secures 1 gold and 2 bronzes at the Asia eCommerce Awards (left) and 1 silver at Campaign's Agency of the Year for Greater China (right)

THINK CHINA has long served as the vital bridge connecting Chinese consumers with global industry leaders, such as Bentley Motors, Richemont, L'Oral, Samsung, and many more.

After setting up its Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices in 2017, the company has since established itself as a regional thought leader by publishing over 200 research articles on the Greater Bay Area tourist market and undertaking various collaborations with esteemed research institutes, such as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

This makes its impressive haul of four awards in 2023 an inspired onea year marked by the reopening of the China-Hong Kong border and the return to post-COVID normalcy. Across two momentous occasions, THINK CHINA celebrated its achievements at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign's Agency of the Year 2023 for Greater China.

Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of THINK CHINA , expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company's future aspirations:

'We are incredibly thankful to all our clients for their unwavering trust and support, as well as our dedicated teams whose invaluable efforts have driven every successful campaign. While we have accomplished a great deal, there remains an abundance of opportunities to connect global businesses with Chinese consumers and turn possibilities into realities.'

In addition to THINK CHINA's notable accomplishments, Benjamin emphasized 'social responsibility' as a core value of the company, vying to continue making regular donations to the Association of Hong Kong Nursing Staff and participating in tree restoration efforts across Mainland China.

Revolutionizing eCommerce Solutions in APAC MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Asia eCommerce Awards is widely regarded as one of APAC's most esteemed programs that recognizes creativity, expertise, and leadership in the eCommerce realm, celebrating campaigns that excelled in four key areas: Creation & Planning, Development, Execution & Innovation, and Results.

During the sixth edition of the awards, held on 16 November 2023 in Singapore, THINK CHINA's winning campaign, 'Celebrating Love & Beauty on '520' Day with Krastase Hong Kong', emerged triumphant in three categories.

Notably, the company received the coveted Gold award for 'eCommerce Team of the Year Agency', recognizing it as the top-performing agency-side marketing team in driving successful eCommerce business for its clients.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE Asia eCommerce Awards 2023

Gold

eCommerce Team of the Year Agency

Bronze

Best Holiday/Seasonal Marketing eCommerce Campaign

Bronze

Best Use of Customer Retention and Churn Reduction



A Fast-Growing Boutique Agency in Greater China For over three decades, Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards has remained one of the most revered awards programs in the marketing and advertising industry. With five separate regional competitions, it serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate exceptional business performance and accomplishments by agencies, brands, and leaders worldwide.

THINK CHINA marked a significant milestone by making its debut at the landmark 30th edition of the award, which took place on 5 December 2023 in Shanghai. The company's notable achievements in client success, thought leadership, research and development, talent management, and charity initiatives, among others, led to its recognition as a premier boutique agency in Greater China.

Campaign's Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2023 (Greater China)

Silver

Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year



