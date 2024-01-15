Gartner Names Trend Micro A Leader In Endpoint Security

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



'Integrated attack surface management, security configuration management and XDR capabilities ... to aid in proactive risk reduction and security operations.'

'Trend Micro's product benefits from the breadth and integration of its workspace security suite components. Recent enhancements include an ITDR [integrated threat detection and response] capability within the Trend Vision One platform.'

'A flexible credit-based licensing model and generally lower-than-average prices compared to other Leaders in this Magic Quadrant.' 'Trend Micro's product offers depth and granularity in its administration console, and broad support for legacy and rare Oss. Trend Micro is one of the few vendors supporting flavors of AIX, Solaris, Red Hat OpenShift and others.'

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ) announced further recognition today for its flagship cybersecurity platform: Trend Vision One was named a Leader in Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant report. Trend has been named a leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant report for EPPs since 2002.Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: 'Whether it's a cloud workload, an on-premises server or a traditional PC, the endpoint is where business happens today. And for that reason, it's also where threat actors congregate. That's why we offer comprehensive endpoint threat protection, detection and response from a single platformto boost security and compliance and reduce IT workload. We're delighted to be recognized by Gartner for our success here once again.'Trend Vision One Endpoint Security goes beyond traditional endpoint security to offer protection for physical endpoints (including ATMs and PoS systems) alongside servers, cloud workloads and virtual machines. It blends this with extended detection and response (XDR) for proactive security, and third-party integration with threat intel, SIEM, orchestration, build pipeline, attack surface management, and other offerings.Gartner's report noted that Trend Vision One Endpoint Security suits a 'broad range' of global organizations, including those looking to consolidate security vendors, find integrated workspace security, and seek support for hybrid environments.Key strengths of Trend's offering listed in the report included:Hashtag: #trendmicro #Trendvisionone #visionone #gartner #magicquadrant #epp

