               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Soprano Shines At Baikal Christmas Festival


1/15/2024 3:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova has successfully performed as part of the 15th Baikal Christmas Festival.

The performance took place on the stage of the Buryat State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Ulan-Ude, Azernews reports.

At the concert, soloist of the Moscow musical theater Helikon-Opera Elnara Mammadova (soprano) shared the stage with the soloist of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theater Enkhbat Tuvshinjargal (baritone).

The works of Sergei Rachmaninov, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi and others were presented to the public. Elnara Mammadova also performed a romance by the outstanding composer, People's Artist Arif Malikov.

The audience was delighted with the performance of the festival guests and awarded them with thunderous applause.

MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107720745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search