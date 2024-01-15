Azerbaijani Soprano Shines At Baikal Christmas Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova has successfully performed as
part of the 15th Baikal Christmas Festival.
The performance took place on the stage of the Buryat State
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Ulan-Ude, Azernews reports.
At the concert, soloist of the Moscow musical theater
Helikon-Opera Elnara Mammadova (soprano) shared the stage with the
soloist of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theater Enkhbat Tuvshinjargal
(baritone).
The works of Sergei Rachmaninov, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Pyotr
Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe
Verdi and others were presented to the public. Elnara Mammadova
also performed a romance by the outstanding composer, People's
Artist Arif Malikov.
The audience was delighted with the performance of the festival
guests and awarded them with thunderous applause.
