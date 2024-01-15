Azerbaijan's SSS Arrests Members Of Organized Criminal Gang

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan
continues its operational and investigative measures in the
direction of combating transnational organized crime.
According to the information given to Azernews by SSS, recently the actions of the transnational organized
criminal group, which provides official the citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries with illegal documents
belonging to the state of Ukraine so that they can live in
different states under the name of Ukrainian citizens, get asylum,
and move freely without a visa, have been exposed.
"During the investigations, it was determined that Nuriyev Ibad
Gahraman Oglu, who lived in Lviv, Ukraine, Bagirov Farid Vagif
Oglu, who lived in Istanbul, Turkiye, and others, in the case of a
group of accomplices in advance, have illegally prepared Ukrainian
passports, identity and driver's licenses, as well as other
documents for individuals and sold them for various amounts of up
to 30,000 US dollars each since January 2023.
As a result of the measures implemented by the SSS, those
persons were arrested and brought to the investigation in the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and they were charged with the illegal
preparation, sale of such fake documents and other criminal acts
for the purpose of using the right-giving and exempting
certificates and other official documents.
Investigations have also identified persons operating with
forged documents in various states.
Currently, intensive investigative and operational measures are
being carried out in connection with the mentioned and other
related crimes," the information says.
